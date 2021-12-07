Cain Velasquez Says It’s a Dream Being Back in AAA

Cain Velasquez is happy to be back in AAA following his return at TripleMania Regia. The UFC and WWE alum, who teamed at the event with Pagano & Psycho Clown against Los Mercenarios & LA Park, spoke with Lucha Libre Online (transcription and translation courtesy of Fightful and Luis Pulido) and you can see some highlights below:

On being back in AAA: “For me, it’s an honor to return back home with AAA and all of the wrestlers. Everyone that works here is great, and I am happy to get the opportunity to work here again. Once again, it’s a dream being here!”

On transitioning from UFC to wrestling: “We are all the same, if want to do something, you can do it. It’s inside of you, and if you want to do it, you can but do it with passion. Passion is all you need.”