Cain Velasquez Making Indy Wrestling Debut Next Month

Before he returns to AAA in December, Cain Velasquez will make his first appearance on the indy scene next month. PWInsider reports that Velasquez is set to appear at Lucha Loco Libre on November 13th in Phoenix, Arizona, teaming with Blue Demon Jr. against Dan Severn and Mariachi Loco.

The appearance will come before Velasquez is set to return to AAA for an as-yet-unnamed show, as was announced at Heroes Inmortales XIV.

You can get details on Lucha Loco Libre and get tickets here.