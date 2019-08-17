Cain Velasquez Reportedly Working AAA Events in September in NY and October in LA

– As previously reported, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez recently made his pro wrestling debut for AAA at TripleMania. Also, Velasquez revealed in an interview that he was scheduled to work two more dates for AAA after that event. However, it wasn’t clear when and where those next matches would happen. According to a new report by ESPN, Velasquez will be in action for AAA’s event at the Hulu Theater next month in New York.

Additionally, he will then work another AAA event on October 13 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The September New York card was previously scheduled for the Madison Square Garden itself, but it was later moved to the Hulu Theater, which is a smaller venue located adjacent to the Garden itself. AAA has not yet announced Velasquez or his opponents for the upcoming events.

The report notes that since debuting for AAA, Velasquez has drawn interest from several other wrestling companies. Velasquez and his team were in talks with WWE before he signed with AAA. The WWE talks ultimately fell through. Per the ESPN report, Velasquez is still under contract with the UFC, but his contract allows him to work pro wrestling events.

Cain Velasquez still reportedly plans on fighting again in MMA in the future. So, it appears he’s not ready to retire from the Octagon just yet. He last fought at UFC on ESPN 1, losing to Francis Ngannou by knockout in the first round.