Cain Velasquez Will Be Permitted To Wrestle At Lucha Libre AAA

As previously reported, Cain Velasquez’s legal team petitioned a judge that the wrestler be allowed to work the upcoming Tempe, AZ show for Lucha Libre AAA in December. After attending the hearing, Nolan King of MMA Junkie tweeted that the judge had granted the motion, stating:

Cain Velasquez will be allowed to wrestle at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide on Dec. 3 in Arizona, a judge just ruled. He will have his GPS monitor removed, but will have to take a law enforcement officer with him.

Velasquez is reported to be allowed to attend and work the show without GPS monitoring, despite objections from the district attorney’s office. He will be required to hire law enforcement accompaniment at his own expense, however. Velasquez is permitted to depart on December 1st and must return by December 4th.