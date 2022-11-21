Cain Velasquez Petitions Court To Be Allowed To Wrestle For Lucha Libre AAA While Out On Bail

A tweet by Marc Raimondi of ESPN earlier today revealed that Cain Velasquez has been pursuing a possible return to wrestling while out on bail on charges of attempted murder (as previously reported). Raimondi’s original post reads as follows:

Per sources, Cain Velasquez’s team has been discussing since last week the possibility of him wrestling on the Lucha Libre AAA show next month in Arizona with the promotion. Still needs approval by the court to do so. But if he gets it, the expectation is he will perform Dec. 3

Other sources indicate that Velasquez is out on bail but under travel restrictions, and that the prosection objected to the request for permission despite Velasquez’s legal team submitting that the wrestler would bear costs for police accompaniment on the trip (via MMA Junkie). The initial judge referred to the case to a different judge with more familiarity with Velasquez’s case and a final decision is expected this Tuesday.