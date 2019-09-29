Cain Velasquez Reportedly in Talks With WWE

– Cain Velasquez could conceivably be WWE-bound in the near futures, as he’s in talks with the company per a new report. Wretsling Observer Radio reports that the UFC fighter has met with the company and that the talks are “serious.”

Velasquez has been meeting with several big promotions as of late, and is booked for AAA’s Invading LA on October 13th. He is still under UFC contract but is allowed to make wrestling appearances. Velasquez previously trained some at the WWE Performance Center in July of last year.