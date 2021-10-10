wrestling / News
Cain Velasquez Returning to AAA in December
UFC and WWE alumnus Cain Velasquez is making his return to wrestling in December for AAA Lucha Libre. Velasquez, a former UFC heavyweight champion who had a brief run in WWE, has been announced for the lucha company’s as-yet-unnamed show in December, with the announcement being made at the end of this weekend’s Heroes Inmortales XIV show.
Velasquez worked his first wrestling shows with AAA, making his debut there at TripleMania 2019 before he joined WWE. He would go on to face and lose to Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel and was released from the company in 2020 as the pandemic was rising.
La sorpresas aún no terminan. 😎
🔥 ¡EL TORO ESTÁ DE VUELTA! 🔥@cainmma regresa a #LuchaLibreAAA tras su primer aparición en Triplemanía XXVII. 🤟🏼😎#HéroesInmortalesXIV está 🛑 EN VIVO por @canalspace pic.twitter.com/u181lGePIP
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 10, 2021
