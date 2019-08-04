Cain Velasquez Reveals Why He Chose AAA Over WWE

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cain Velasquez spoke about his debut at AAA Triplemania XXVII tonight and why he decided to go with AAA over WWE. Here are highlights:

On his decision to become a wrestler: “I grew up watching pro wrestling, and I’ve always loved it, especially lucha style wrestling. It’s something I’ve wanted to do, and I’m happy that I have this opportunity now to do it.”

On if he ever considered WWE: “It was a consideration, but for me, lucha libre has a more special place in my heart, from everything to my nationality to where I grew up. I have so much pride for lucha libre, so it hits me closer to the heart.”

On if he built a relationship with Brock Lesnar and if Brock reached out: “No, I don’t have a relationship with anybody I’ve competed against. MMA is tough. For me, I don’t really make friends. My opponents are my enemies. So [Brock] didn’t reach out. I went over to the WWE Performance Center in Florida about a year ago, trained out there, and got my feet wet. I’ve always liked it, I’ve always watched, but to actually go into the ring and do it, it feels perfect.”