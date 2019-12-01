wrestling / News

Cain Velasquez, Rey Mysterio & More Comment on Mexico City House Show

December 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cain Velasquez Raw 10.21.19

– WWE shared video and pics of Cain Velasquez, Rey Mysterio and others commenting on their trip to Mexico City for Saturday’s Supershow. You can see the videos below, along with some pics of Andrade and Charlotte Flair at the Diablos Rojos del México baseball team’s new stadium.

The results from the house show are here.

