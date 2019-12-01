wrestling / News
Cain Velasquez, Rey Mysterio & More Comment on Mexico City House Show
– WWE shared video and pics of Cain Velasquez, Rey Mysterio and others commenting on their trip to Mexico City for Saturday’s Supershow. You can see the videos below, along with some pics of Andrade and Charlotte Flair at the Diablos Rojos del México baseball team’s new stadium.
The results from the house show are here.
.@cainmma talks about having the opportunity to be a part of #WWEMexicoCity! pic.twitter.com/mRWH8NAJ2h
— WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2019
Despite walking out with a loss, #WWEMexicoCity was very meaningful to @reymysterio! pic.twitter.com/ihW3rfC8jB
— WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2019
.@AndradeCienWWE talks about being home in Mexico during #WWEMexicoCity! pic.twitter.com/RjLdbjPwMs
— WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2019
SON LO MÁXIMO‼️ @humberto_wwe agradece a sus fans de #WWEMexico todo apoyo. GRACIAS 🙏🏽🇲🇽 #wwemexicocity pic.twitter.com/P4T9PTSeNM
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) December 1, 2019
TODO AL ROJO! @AndradeCienWWE & @MsCharlotteWWE visitan el nuevo estadio de los @DiablosRojosMX antes del SuperShow de #WWEMexico 💪🏼🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/qI0uWeRoT1
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) December 1, 2019
