Cain Velasquez Expects to be a Part of This Year’s Royal Rumble, Says He Will Never Stop Fighting to Beat Brock Lesnar

– Speaking to SunSport, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez revealed that he expects to be part of the Royal Rumble match at this year’s event.

When asked if he would enter this year’s Royal Rumble match, Velasquez stated, “I think I’m doing it, right, I think so. I can win it, hell yeah, that’s my mentality for everything. For everyone as well, that is how your mentality has to be. I’m going in to win this thing.”

The former UFC heavyweight champion made his WWE debut last October 2019 at WWE Crown Jewel. He lost to Brock Lesnar by submission at the event. Velasquez commented on the defeat, “I thought with the MMA that would be enough, go in there with the same style and same gameplan. But this is a different animal. Brock is the man here, so I ended up getting caught, the match was going my way, he caught me at the end.”

However, Cain Velasquez is determined to face and defeat Lesnar again. He continued, “I just have to keep pushing forward. I am never going to stop fighting to go out there and beat him again.”

It was previously rumored that Velasquez would be booked for the Rumble. WWE has not yet announced or confirmed Velasquez for the event.