Cain Velasquez Says He Wants Payback On Brock Lesnar

After his debut on last night’s Friday Night Smackdown, Cain Velasquez spoke with WWE where he said that he wanted to get payback on Brock Lesnar for what he did to Rey and Dominick Mysterio on RAW last Monday night.

He said: “I’m here because Brock Lesnar knows what he did. It wasn’t right, I saw it. I’m here to get some payback.”

Rey added: “It’s just plain and simple. Cain said it all. My son Dominick suffered a beatdown. I suffered a beatdown. And at the end of the day, Cain and me, we’re raza. Familia.”