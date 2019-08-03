wrestling / News
Cain Velasquez Says He’ll Have Two More Matches After Triplemania Tonight
August 3, 2019 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this week that Cain Velasquez is taking his debut in pro wrestling very seriously and in spite of his various MMA-related injuries, has been training hard in San Jose at the Pro Wrestling Revolution school with Vinnie Massaro. He will debut tonight at Triplemania XXVII, teaming with Cody and Psycho Clown against Black Taurus, Texano Jr and a mystery opponent.
F4WOnline reports that Velasquez gave an interview today and revealed he has two more matches with AAA after this. He didn’t reveal what they were, but he’s said in the past that he’s hoping to appear at the upcoming shows at Madison Square Garden and the Forum in Los Angeles.
