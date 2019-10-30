Cain Velasquez Says He’ll Make More WWE Appearances As He Gets Comfortable

In an interview with The New York Post, Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio spoke about Velasquez’s appearance at WWE Crown Jewel and Cain said that he will make more appearances for the company. Here are highlights:

Cain on his wrestling style at the event: “Taking the match to the MMA side now is my strong suit and that’s what I have to do. But still learning the game, the WWE style as well. I think in the future for me when I get a little more comfortable with this is to incorporate everything, everything that you can do in combat sports, the MMA, the WWE style of wrestling and also adding the lucha in there as well.”

Mysterio on what fans can expect: “For those who don’t know who he is, they will soon find out who he is because what he brought into the octagon every time he stepped in there is gonna be 10 times better when he gets in a WWE ring and faces Brock Lesnar for the first time.”

Cain on Brock’s WWE accomplishments: “That makes me more hungry to go out there and show him that he just can’t go around and picking on people. This s–t has to stop.”

Cain on his future: “I think the more I get comfortable with this, the more you’ll see me.”