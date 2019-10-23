wrestling / News

WWE News: Cain Velasquez Sends Warning To Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin, Behind the Scenes Look At Boa, Carmella Celebrates Birthday

October 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cain Velasquez Raw 10.21.19

– In a post on Twitter, Cain Velasquez sent a warning to both Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin. Velasquez will challenge Lesnar for the WWE title at Crown Jewel and attacked Benjamin on Monday’s episode of RAW. Benjamin had been bullying Rey Mysterio, whose arm was in a sling, at the time.

He wrote: “@BrockLesnar I am not going to let you or your buddy @Sheltyb803 push mi Familia around. #RAW #WWECrownJewel @reymysterio

Meanwhile, Benjamin told Mysterio that after Lesnar defeats Cain, they will finish the talk they had on RAW.

– Carmella celebrates her 32nd birthday today.

– WWE has posted a behind-the-scenes look at NXT star Boa.

