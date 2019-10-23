WWE News: Cain Velasquez Sends Warning To Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin, Behind the Scenes Look At Boa, Carmella Celebrates Birthday

– In a post on Twitter, Cain Velasquez sent a warning to both Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin. Velasquez will challenge Lesnar for the WWE title at Crown Jewel and attacked Benjamin on Monday’s episode of RAW. Benjamin had been bullying Rey Mysterio, whose arm was in a sling, at the time.

He wrote: “@BrockLesnar I am not going to let you or your buddy @Sheltyb803 push mi Familia around. #RAW #WWECrownJewel @reymysterio”

Meanwhile, Benjamin told Mysterio that after Lesnar defeats Cain, they will finish the talk they had on RAW.

@reymysterio after my buddy (the Beast) mauls your buddy (whatshisname )we will revisit our conversation, buddy — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) October 22, 2019

– Carmella celebrates her 32nd birthday today.

– WWE has posted a behind-the-scenes look at NXT star Boa.