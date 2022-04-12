Cain Velasquez Speaks Out For The First Time After Attempted Murder Charge

Cain Velasquez has issued a statement for the first time since being arrested on an attempted murder charge. Velasquez allegedly shot at a man who was accused of molesting a close relative of his. Velasquez allegedly targeted Harry Goularte but ended up shooting the man’s stepfather, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Velasquez was denied bail back in March.

The former WWE and UFC star took to his Twitter account to release the following statement: