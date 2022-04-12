wrestling / News
Cain Velasquez Speaks Out For The First Time After Attempted Murder Charge
Cain Velasquez has issued a statement for the first time since being arrested on an attempted murder charge. Velasquez allegedly shot at a man who was accused of molesting a close relative of his. Velasquez allegedly targeted Harry Goularte but ended up shooting the man’s stepfather, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Velasquez was denied bail back in March.
The former WWE and UFC star took to his Twitter account to release the following statement:
“To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times. This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me – Cain Velasquez.”
