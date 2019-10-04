Cain Velasquez Talks With WWE Reportedly Hit Some ‘Snags,’ Velasquez Also in Talks With AEW and NJPW

– As previously reported, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was said to be in talks with WWE. Additionally, this week’s angle on Raw involving Brock Lesnar attacking Rey Mysterio’s son was said to be the setup for a possible match in WWE between Lesnar and Velasquez. This week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter had an update on WWE’s talks with Velasquez.

Per the report, the angle on Monday was done after Cain Velasquez met with WWE officials and both sides were said to be “close enough to deal” to apparently start working the angle on the Raw season premiere. After Lesnar’s attack on Dominick Mysterio, Paul Heyman cut a promo later in the night talking about wannabe tough guys in wrestling and MMA, which also was apparently worked to build to a possible Lesnar vs. Velasquez matchup.

As things currently stand, the talks between WWE and Velasquez’s camp have hit some “snags,” and Velasquez is also said to be in talks with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The obstacles between WWE and Velasquez are unknown, but the report speculates that it likely comes down to “cash or creative.”

While AAA would reportedly love to sign Velasquez to a long-term deal, the promotion doesn’t have the kind of money that AEW, WWE and NJPW could potentially offer him. However, Velasquez does love working in AAA, and he’s still scheduled to work one more match with the company on his current AAA deal.

The report notes that Velasquez wants to be a masked, lucha libre superhero hero, but WWE is said not be keen on that type of character for Velasquez. Additionally, it’s noted that WWE wants Velasquez to “play off” of his fight where he knocked out Lesnar to win the UFC title at UFC 121 in October 2010.

Velasquez has not officially retired or walked away from MMA yet. He’s still currently under UFC contract, but he’s being allowed to make wrestling appearances.