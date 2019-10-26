wrestling / News

WWE News: Cain Velasquez Threatens Brock Lesnar Again, Liv Morgan On UpUpDownDown, Lana On How Well Bobby Lashley Knows Her

October 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cain Velasquez Raw 10.21.19

– After last night’s episode of Smackdown, which featured Brock Lesnar once again attacking Rey Mysterio’s son Dominic, Cain Velasquez issued another threat on Twitter.

He wrote: “A second attack on the familia is gonna get you a second scar @BrockLesnar. You remember how it hurt the first time. Alístate @BrockLesnar que este segundo ataque a mi familia garantiza tu segunda cicatriz.

– Liv Morgan is the latest guest on UpUpDownDown’s Superstar Savepoint.

– Lana has posted a new video to her Youtube channel revealing just how much Bobby Lashley knows about her.

