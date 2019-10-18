Cain Velasquez To Team With Rey Mysterio In Mexico Next Month

WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez will team up when the WWE has a Supershow in Mexico on November 30. Their opponents were not named and the announcement does not reveal what Velasquez’ brand will be. Here’s the press release:

Cain Velasquez to team with Rey Mysterio at a WWE live event in Mexico City on Nov. 30

As first reported by www.record.com.mx, when the legendary Rey Mysterio returns to action in Mexico on Nov. 30, he will be fighting alongside none other than his friend and former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez in a tag team matchup. The exciting contest will take place one month after Velasquez battles Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 31.

The WWE Live Mexico SuperShow will take place at the Arena Ciudad de México and feature your favorite Superstars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

Don’t miss Mysterio, Velasquez and the rest of WWE Live Mexico SuperShow, Saturday, Nov. 30 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.superboletos.com