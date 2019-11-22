WWE News: Cain Velasquez Training With Lucha House Party, UpUpDownDown Live Stream Event Set for Sunday, Titus O’Neil Appears At Charity Event

– Cain Velasquez, who is set to work a WWE supershow in Mexico on November 30, revealed on Twitter that he has been training with Lucha House Party members Kalisto and Gran Metallik.

He wrote: “Working on some lucha with two bad ass Mexicans @KalistoWWE and @WWEGranMetalik”

– Titus O’Neil presented a check for $200,000 that was raised for the benefit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay at the Great Futures Breakfast.

– There will be an UpUpDown livestream on Sunday at 10 AM featuring Kofi Kingston captaining a team against UpUpDownDown champion Cesaro. The two will draft their teams from a pool that includes Big E, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, King Corbin, Rusev and Jack Gallagher.