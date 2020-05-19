wrestling / News
California To Likely Allow Wrestling Shows To Resume In June, NJPW Planning to Run Shows At LA Dojo
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced yesterday that professional sports without fans could resume running shows in the state starting in the first week of June with modifications and prescriptive conditions.
Allowing sports without a crowd would be part of Stage 3 of California’s plan to re-open their economy. Sporting events with crowds is part of Stage 4, though Newsom said recently that it is hard to imagine allowing sporting events with crowds until a vaccine for COVID-19 is established.
NJPW is already now planning to run shows at their LA Dojo during the summer.
Good news for promotions wanting to stream no fan wrestling shows. I know New Japan is planning on doing shows at the LA Dojo this summer. https://t.co/un6M6WN3hp
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) May 18, 2020
