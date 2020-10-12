Call Your Shot Gauntlet Announced For Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling has announced that the ‘Call Your Shot’ gauntlet will return for this year’s Bound for Glory. The event happens on October 24 and airs on PPV.

Two competitors start the match . After a time interval, another will enter the fray. Eliminations occur by throwing your opponent over the top rope. This process will continue until there are only two competitors remaining. The final two will compete in a singles match to be won by pinfall or submission. Whoever scores the victory will earn a future title opportunity of their choosing. If last year’s Call Your Shot Gauntlet taught us anything, it’s that you never know who may show up for this high-stakes contest!

Who will call their shot on the biggest show of the year?

Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Title: Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann

* Impact Knockouts Title: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae

* Impact Tag Team Titles: The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

* Impact X Division Title: Rohit Raju (c) vs. TJP vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey vs. Willie Mack

* Moose vs. EC3

* Eddie Edwards vs. Ken Shamrock

* Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match