wrestling / News
Callihan Rules Match Added To MLW SuperFight
January 21, 2024 | Posted by
Sami Callihan will battle AKIRA under a special stipulation match at MLW SuperFight. During Saturday night’s MLW Reload special, it was announced that the two will do battle in a “Callihan Rules” match at the February 3rd show.
The updated card for the show is:
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Kane vs. Satoshi Kojima
* Callihan Rules Match: Sami Callihan vs. AKIRA
* Místico vs. Averno
* Yuji Nagata vs. Jacob Fatu
* Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders
Give @theakiraway @TheSamiCallihan for SuperFight!
CATCH THE REPLAY OF RELOAD NOW: https://t.co/NU6JisySPU pic.twitter.com/yIRlcmv4zG
— MLW (@MLW) January 21, 2024
