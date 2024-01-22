Callihan Rules Match Added To MLW SuperFight

Sami Callihan will battle AKIRA under a special stipulation match at MLW SuperFight. During Saturday night’s MLW Reload special, it was announced that the two will do battle in a “Callihan Rules” match at the February 3rd show.

The updated card for the show is:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Kane vs. Satoshi Kojima

* Callihan Rules Match: Sami Callihan vs. AKIRA

* Místico vs. Averno

* Yuji Nagata vs. Jacob Fatu

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders