Callihan Rules Match Added To MLW SuperFight

January 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW SuperFight 2024 Image Credit: MLW

Sami Callihan will battle AKIRA under a special stipulation match at MLW SuperFight. During Saturday night’s MLW Reload special, it was announced that the two will do battle in a “Callihan Rules” match at the February 3rd show.

The updated card for the show is:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Kane vs. Satoshi Kojima
* Callihan Rules Match: Sami Callihan vs. AKIRA
* Místico vs. Averno
* Yuji Nagata vs. Jacob Fatu
* Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders

