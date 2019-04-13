Don Callis Discusses Impact Wrestling Attempting to Sign Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, Says Impact Made Jericho a Real Offer

– Impact Wrestling VP Don Callis recently took part in a media Q&A session this month before Impact’s United We stand event. Callis discussed Impact attempting to sign Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho to the roster. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Callis on the names Impact is looking for: “I think we’re always looking for names but for me it begins and ends with the athleticism. [We’re] not looking to bring in guys who can’t go anymore and are just names…we’re gonna continue to go after stud athletes like Rob [Van Dam].”

Callis on how close Impact was to signing Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega: “That’s a tough one. You’d have to ask them that…. We made an offer to Chris that was a real good offer and I think if you could go back a year and it was us and WWE and New Japan, I think we would have had both of them.”

Callis on remaining friends with Omega: “I just saw Kenny last week and remain good friends with both guys.”

Callis on reshaping the Impact roster: “We talked about reshaping the roster. We talked about a 12-18 month plan and that the roster would be evolving all the time. People leave. We bring new people in. Rob Van Dam signing was huge. I got to call a lot of Rob’s matches in ECW…so having Rob Van Dam here is massive for us because Rob hasn’t really lost a step.”