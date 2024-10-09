– During a recent interview with NJPW1972.com, NJPW wrestler Callum Newman spoke about wanting to wrestle former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Nick Wayne, Anthony Bowens, and more. Below are some highlights:

On how he’s changed how he carries himself: “HENARE was saying the other day backstage, the way I’m walking now is like night and day. I’m not like that little nervous kid anymore, I’ve gone from black trunks and being 88 kilos to being nearly 100. Brand new gear, beating Shota (Umino) and (Shingo) Takagi, being the youngest in the G1.”

On beating Shota Umino in his first G1 Climax match: “Everyone was like, ‘oh, they actually won,’ and then they started paying attention to us. Everyone was thinking, for the pair of us, it was too early to be in the G1 or to even graduate from the black gear that early, but I think we both kind of stepped up to the plate. And now everyone’s kind of forgotten that we were in that Young Lion bracket.”

On Umino dealing with injuries going into the tournament: “Yeah, I hate it. I’ve got a point to prove in this next one. I saw everything everyone was saying about all my matches, all the messages, the posts on Twitter, those critiques. The main one was the match went the way it did because Shota was hurt. Well, now he’s 100%. So now I’ve got a point to prove to Shota that I’m better than him, hurt or not. Like I said before, please ganbatte, do your best.”

Callum Newman on the matchup he wants for Wrestle Kingdom or Wrestle Dynasty: “Dude, Nick Wayne. I’d love to wrestle him again. Anthony Bowens, would love a match with him, another one with Kyle (Fletcher). Who else is there? Kenny Omega, why not?”