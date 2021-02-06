Calvin Tankman Set for Action on Next Week’s MLW Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Calvin Tankman will be in action on next week’s episode of MLW Fusion. The new episode debuts on Wednesday, February 10 at MLW on various platforms. You can read the full announcement below:

Calvin Tankman wants a fight this Wednesday night

Undefeated 355 pounder eyeing the top 10

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Calvin Tankman will be in action this Wednesday, February 10 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

One of the most impressive newcomers since #TheRestart has been the 355 pound Calvin Tankman. Capturing the imagination and interest of fans and the sports media alike, the seemingly indestructible Indiana native has pulverized the competition.

Matchmakers have struggled to find grapplers willing to take fights with the behemoth and it’s starting to frustrate the big man.

“The heavyweight hustle wants more competition by any means necessary, so I’m signing this open contract,” states Tankman. “Who wants it?”

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

• Title vs. Title: MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid

• Calvin Tankman in action!

Also scheduled: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.