Calvin Tankman Teases A Possible Alliance With Injustice

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Calvin Tankman spoke about the possibility of aligning himself with Injustice in MLW and his thoughts on Mil Muertes. Here are highlights:

On a possible alliance with Injustice: “That was something that was kind of forged well before MLW even thought about signing either Myron [Reed] and myself. We’ve been close friends since [we were] six months into the business. We were both working at IWA Mid-South when we were first breaking our teeth, and so we’ve kind of kept close to each other because Louisville and Indianapolis, that’s an hour-and-a-half drive. So we were always around each other. Always at shows together, always hanging out and so when my guy needed help, I’m the first one there.”

On if he would join the group: “We’ll see for sure what happens, but they’re definitely two like-minded individuals. Myron’s a dad too. Family-oriented and Jordan’s just a good dude to be around. Always fun but when it’s time to get to business, and it’s time to knuckle up and there’s a problem, [they’re] the first ones to have your back. If I was going to completely join a faction, that’s probably the one, but we’ll see what works best for both of us going here on out.”

On Mil Muertes showing up in MLW: “The more the merrier. It’s one of those things where from day one, I talked about winning the World Heavyweight Title. The second thing I talked about is proving I’m one of the best when it comes to fighting in that squared circle. You bring in one of the best in the world, automatically my radar’s open. I want an opportunity to test myself against him. I’m excited that he’s here. I know Salina has been up to some other things behind the scenes, and as long as that doesn’t mess up me and my money, it’s none of my business, but I’d love to get an opportunity with Mil Muertes.”