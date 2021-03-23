Calvin Tankman vs. Sentai Death Squad Added to Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Calvin Tankman will face the Sentai Death Squad on tomorrow’s edition of MLW Fusion. You can see the full announcement and updated lineup below:

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announced Calvin Tankman will fight a member of CONTRA's SENTAI Death Squad this Wednesday, March 24 at 7pm ET on MLW's flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel.

Just one week out from the biggest match in his career, the undefeated Calvin Tankman will step foot in the ring this Wednesday against a member of CONTRA Unit’s SENTAI Death Squad.

Is CONTRA plotting an attack on Tankman just 7 days out from his World Heavyweight Championship?

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

• Chained Rope Match: Von Erichs & ACH vs. Team Filthy

• Mil Muertes vs. Gringo Loco

• Calvin Tankman vs. SENTAI Death Squad Soldier

• Zenshi vs. Gino Medina

Also scheduled: Calvin Tankman, CONTRA Unit, Alex Hammerstone, Alicia Atout, and more!

