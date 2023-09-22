Camelo Hayes Says He’s More Prepared to Face Dragunov This Time

In a recent appearance on The Bump, Carmelo Hayes offered some thoughts about his upcoming title defense against Ilja Dragunov at NXT No Mercy (via Wrestling Inc). Hayes shared his intent for their next match to dispel any confusion about which of the pair is the superior wrestler, citing a layer of murkiness from their first encounter due to the presence of Trick Williams in the fight. You can find a few highlights from Hayes on the topic and watch the full interview below.

On his status after facing Dragunov at Great American Bash: “Well, to be honest, I needed two months to recover from that match, so I’m glad that they gave me a little bit of time. I feel like this match going into it, I’ll be way more prepared. I know what I’m getting into. Somebody like Ilja Dragunov, he’s a different breed, man. You guys know, you guys have watched him just walk to the ring. That alone is terrifying.”

On his goals for the No Mercy bout: “So, I’m looking forward to getting back in there with him and getting that solidified win. There was a lot of talk about an asterisk because I had Trick by my side and there was a little bit of question with that. So I’m ready to shut all the doubters up and beat Ilja one, two, three, clean.”