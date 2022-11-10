Cameron Grimes Believed To Be Main Roster Bound Soon

It was reported earlier this week that Cameron Grimes is believed to be headed to the main roster, and now a new report has doubled down on that. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Grimes is going to the main roster once his feud with Joe Gacy in NXT is over.

Grimes recently lost to Gacy on Tuesday’s episode of the show, which could be the end of that rivalry. He already made his main roster debut on Main Event last month, defeating Akira Tozawa.