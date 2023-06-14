Cameron Grimes Comments On the Gap Between His NXT Run and WWE Main Roster Debut

In an interview with Out of Character (via Fightful), Cameron Grimes spoke about the gap between his run in NXT and his debut on the WWE main roster. His last NXT match was in November of last year, and he made his Smackdown debut last month.

He said: “Yeah, 100%. If you’ve watched our product in the past year, it’s incredible. It’s on top of its game. My last NXT match was in November. Around that time, we’re gearing up to go to the Royal Rumble, we’re gearing up to go to WrestleMania. Like I said, if you watched our product that whole stint going into the Rumble and going into WrestleMania, there has been incredible segments that’s been happening on television. I think I would be insane to say like, ‘You know what, let’s cut five minutes from this Bloodline segment to establish Cameron Grimes right here.’ I feel like it was all timing. I definitely took that down period of time and got in the best shape of my life. I’ve taken advantage of the PC. They have everything. If you’ve ever watched Rocky, like the scene where Drago is in the gym and he’s got all the equipment hooked up to him and the breathing tubes, that’s what they’re doing at the PC now. So I’ve just been completely taking advantage of that and getting ready because I knew that I am at the pinnacle now. I am at the top. There is no higher. You saw me at the bottom, in the super indies. There is no higher. I cannot go any higher now. So the only thing I can do now is stay here and try to make the most out of it. I’m a big cryer. I’m not afraid to cry. I’m very passionate. So the whole day leading up was pretty bad. Luckily my debut on SmackDown was pretty easy, so I didn’t have to get too worked up over it. But definitely the whole day, just leading up to it, oh yeah, the tears were coming.“