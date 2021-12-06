wrestling / News
Cameron Grimes Defeats Duke Hudson in Hair vs. Hair Match at NXT WarGames (Clips, Pics)
Cameron Grimes was victorious at NXT WarGames, and Duke Hudson had his head shaved as a result. Grimes defeated Hudson in a hair vs. hair match at the PPV, pinning Hudson while grabbing a handful of tights for leverage.
After the match, Hudson attacked Grimes and tried to shave his head, but Grimes fought back and took Hudson out, then got him in the hair where he shaved his head. Hudson ran out after.
You can see clips and pics from the match below. Our full ongoing coverage of the show is here.
You should know by now, @sixftfiiiiive.
Always expect the unexpected with @CGrimesWWE. #NXTWarGames #HairVsHair pic.twitter.com/LsO6rnhnHQ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021
Winning by a 𝘩𝘢𝘪𝘳 is none other than @CGrimesWWE!
Time for a haircut, @sixftfiiiiive! 💇♂️ #NXTWarGames #HairVsHair pic.twitter.com/7MjoX2eVyH
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2021
𝑺𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒃𝒐𝒅𝒚 𝒈𝒐𝒕 𝒂 𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒄𝒖𝒕… ✂️💇♂️
Got any advice for @sixftfiiiiive, @RealKurtAngle?! 😂#NXTWarGames pic.twitter.com/TzOxz45loK
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On TNA Rushing His Initial Storyline With Samoa Joe, Whether He Agreed With Ending Joe’s Undefeated Streak
- Shawn Michaels Says NXT Is The Only Brand Creating Fresh Stars
- Wrestlers Briefed About Cartel Threats Ahead Of AAA Triplemania Regia
- Jeff Jarrett On His Pairing With Debra In WWE, Whether Steve Austin’s Issues With Him Led To Their On-Air Split