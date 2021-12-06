Cameron Grimes Defeats Duke Hudson in Hair vs. Hair Match at NXT WarGames (Clips, Pics)

Cameron Grimes was victorious at NXT WarGames, and Duke Hudson had his head shaved as a result. Grimes defeated Hudson in a hair vs. hair match at the PPV, pinning Hudson while grabbing a handful of tights for leverage.

After the match, Hudson attacked Grimes and tried to shave his head, but Grimes fought back and took Hudson out, then got him in the hair where he shaved his head. Hudson ran out after.

You can see clips and pics from the match below. Our full ongoing coverage of the show is here.