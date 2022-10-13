Cameron Grimes Is Now A Homeowner, Celebrates On Social Media

Cameron Grimes hit a personal milestone this week, as he announced on Instagram that he is now a homeowner.

He wrote: “10/12/22

Today is the greatest moment of my life so far.

In sixth grade my father and I moved into my grandmothers home and from then until I graduated High school I shared a 100 sqft room with my father. I then moved to Burlington NC to continue to chase my dream. Through that process I slept on every couch that I could possibly sleep on until I ran out of couches! Then I moved into our training facility and slept on the floor hiding the fact that I was living there. I then started to make it in wrestling and then could afford to rent a place to live and have been renting for the past 7 years.

Today marks the greatest moment for me because now I am officially a Homeowner!