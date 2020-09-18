Cameron Grimes Announced For NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match

WWE has announced Cameron Grimes as the newest competitor to join the Gauntlet Eliminator Match for next week’s edition of NXT.

Grimes joins Kushida as the second entrant into the match, which will determine the No. 1 contender for NXT Champion Finn Balor at NXT Takeover on Oct. 4.

Here’s the full announcement:

Who will get the first chance to challenge The Prince? The answer to that question will be decided in the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match next Wednesday in the Takeoff to TakeOver on NXT.

Kushida has been joined by Cameron Grimes as the first two competitors announced.

Five Superstars will battle in this unique bout with the rules as follows:

Two men will start in the ring.

Every four minutes, another competitor will enter.

The only way to be eliminated is via pinfall or submission.

The last man standing will be named the No. 1 Contender and challenge Finn Bálor for the NXT Title at the next edition of NXT TakeOver on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Who else will join the fray, and who will earn an opportunity at the NXT Championship?

Stay tuned to WWE’s digital and social platforms in the coming days as the rest of the field is revealed.