Cameron Grimes On His Father Passing Just After He Signed With WWE, Main Event For Tonight’s Takeover

Cameron Grimes looked back at his father’s passing away just after he had signed with WWE and more in a new interview. Grimes appeared on Busted Open Radio to promote tonight’s NXT Takeover: In Your House and was reminded of his father’s passing after Dreamer mentioned a story from a fan who found comfort after her own father passed in a promo Grimes delivered. You can check out highlights from the discussion below per Wrestling Inc:

On the Fatal Five-Way main event for tonight: “You know that when you watch TakeOver that TakeOver is the show to watch. Every time TakeOver finishes, people say ‘that was the best show that NXT has done.’ Here we are at TakeOver 34, and 34 times have people said ‘that was the best show that they’ve done. That was the best show that they’ve done.’ Now Sunday going into In Your House, do you think that that is really going to change? Do you think that we’re going to let you see a TakeOver and not say that that was the best show that we have done? The Fatal Five Way, you’re right, we have a lot of talent. Just that match alone there is a lot of talent. Pete Dunne, Karrion Kross, Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, do I need to even say more? The names sell the match enough. There’s nothing else I can say, besides those names, that will make you want to see that match more.”

On Lindsay’s story and his own father’s passing: “Literally just hearing that, I’m crying. I’m really crying. A lot of people don’t know this, a lot of people do know this. When I was told that I was getting signed to the WWE, I called my father, who was a solo father that raised me by myself. I called him and I said ‘Tracy, I made it to the WWE.’ And we just cried our eyes out. And that phone call, that was the last time I talked to my father. The very next week, he passed away. I live this dream now, in his memory. And the fact that Lindsay, that you had to go through that moment. And I hope that you’re watching this now. That you had to go through that moment, and the fact that you saw this goofy guy, Cameron Grimes, right here. And you loved it and it just made you feeling just a little bit better. Lindsay I’ve got tears in my eyes right now just thinking it. Thank you so much Lindsay, and thank you Tommy for telling me that.”