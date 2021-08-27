Cameron Grimes On His Million Dollar Title Win, Wanting to Work at PC Once His In-Ring Career Is Done

Cameron Grimes is now a (former) Million Dollar Champion, and he discussed the big win and his plans for life after wrestling in a new interview. Grimes spoke with WWE El Brunch for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below per Fightful:

On his Million Dollar Championship win: “Not only was it my first championship in WWE, but it was my first singles victory at a TakeOver. It was absolutely incredible. The moment was everything I ever wanted. I have been chasing that moment ever since I stepped in the doors at WWE. To finally accomplish that, not only to accomplish it at TakeOver, but with Ted DiBiase by my side, for the Million Dollar Championship. Never ever ever did I think Cameron Grimes would be wrestling for the Million Dollar Championship. The fact that I was able to acquire that at TakeOver, I’m still on fire.”

On what he’d like to do when he’s done in the ring: “My dream is to stay here for the rest of my life. When I can’t wrestle anymore, I want to continue to be here in the Performance Center. I want to help train the next generation of wrestlers or anything that requires me to work here, I want to be here.”