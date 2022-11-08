Cameron Grimes Rumored to be Heading to Main WWE Roster

– WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes might be bound for the main WWE roster. Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that there’s been talk in WWE of bringing Grimes to the main roster.

It was rumored last month that Grimes could be making future appearances on Raw after he was looking for help on the show to deal with The Schism on NXT. It still remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Grimes.

Cameron Grimes is scheduled to face Joe Gacy on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT. The show will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST.