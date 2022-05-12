wrestling / News
Cameron Grimes & Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0
– WWE.com has confirmed a new tag team matchup for next week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. North American Champion Cameron Grimes will team with Solo Sikoa against Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Here’s the full announcement and updated lineup for next week’s show:
Cameron Grimes & Solo Sikoa join forces to take on Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams
Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa may potentially have a future title fight on the horizon, but first the two will have to join forces to take on the problematic pair of Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams.
Sikoa and Grimes have already gone toe-to-toe once for the North American Title, but “The Street Champion of the Island” was caught off guard by the interfering Williams and lost his match ultimately leading to a Triple Threat Match between Sikoa, Grimes and Hayes at NXT Spring Breakin’.
Grimes prevailed in the chaotic match to retain his title, but both Hayes and Sikoa were not finished with the North American Champion. “The Richest man in NXT” agreed to give Hayes the one-on-one rematch he was owed before Sikoa proclaimed that no matter who won the rematch he had next. After the two Superstars shook hands on the potential showdown, Hayes and Williams slid in to attack Grimes, wrapping a chair around his head and preparing to do irreparable damage if not for Sikoa coming to the rescue at the last second.
Will their mutual respect and combined animosity toward their opponents be enough for Grimes and Sikoa to work together and put down Hayes & Williams? Don’t miss a second of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar
* Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers
* Bron Breakker answers Joe Gacy
* Cameron Grimes & Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes
