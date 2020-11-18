Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis Blindfold Match, Women’s Tag Match Added to Tonight’s NXT

– WWE has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of NXT. First up, Cameron Grimes will challenge Dexter Lumis in a Blindfold Match. You can view the full announcement below:

Cameron Grimes and Dexter Lumis set for Blindfold Match showdown Cameron Grimes has been outrunning the horrors of Dexter Lumis for some time, but he delivered a new nightmare for NXT’s Tortured Artist last week. Grimes will battle Lumis tonight on NXT in a Blindfold Match after The Technical Savage orchestrated a surprise attack on his rival last week. With Lumis’ head covered in a burlap sack, Grimes took aim at his recent tormenter with repeated strikes. Lumis broke down Grimes with a terrifying victory in their Haunted House of Terror Match at NXT Halloween Havoc. What will happen when both Grimes and Lumis are stripped of their sense of sight? Tune in to NXT tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to see the Blindfold Match.

Also added to tonight’s show, it will be a women’s tag team match. Ember Moon teams up with Toni Storm against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. More details are available below:

Ember Moon & Toni Storm team up to face Dakota Kai & Raquel González Two recent NXT returnees in Toni Storm & Ember Moon will put their skills to the test against the vicious tandem of Dakota Kai & Raquel González tonight. Storm took on Candice LeRae on the black-and-gold brand last week, but lost in controversial fashion thanks to LeRae’s trickery. In her return to the ring, Moon teamed with Rhea Ripley to take down Kai & González, but Kai got the better of Moon in their one-on-one matchup two weeks ago. Will Storm & Moon combine for instant in-ring chemistry? Or will it be Kai & González’s time to deliver punishment? Don’t miss the showdown tonight at 8/7 C on the USA Network.

NXT will be held tonight at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. It will be broadcast live on the USA Network. Here’s the current lineup:

* Finn Balor to speak

* Ember Moon & Toni Storm vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

* Blindfold Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis

* NXT North American Championship: Leon Ruff (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

* NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Rhea Ripley