Cameron Grimes vs. Dominik Dijakovic Set For Tonight’s NXT

February 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was announced on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump that a match between Cameron Grimes and Dominik Dijakovic has been added to tonight’s NXT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Cameron Grimes vs. Dominik Dijakovic
* Austin Theory vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair
* Finn Balor to appear

