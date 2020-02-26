wrestling / News
Cameron Grimes vs. Dominik Dijakovic Set For Tonight’s NXT
February 26, 2020 | Posted by
It was announced on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump that a match between Cameron Grimes and Dominik Dijakovic has been added to tonight’s NXT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Cameron Grimes vs. Dominik Dijakovic
* Austin Theory vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair
* Finn Balor to appear
Who's ready for @DijakovicWWE vs. @CGrimesWWE tonight on #WWENXT? 🙋♀️🙋♂️ #WWETheBump https://t.co/PKHCIX1BUY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 26, 2020
