Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano Set For Tonight’s NXT

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s NXT, with Johnny Gargano taking on Cameron Grimes. WWE posted the video that you can see below, in which Grimes reveals that he will face Gargano after their issues at recent live events and said he’ll be sending Gargano into his match against Finn Balor at NXT Takeover: Portland with a loss.

The updated card for the show is:

* Adam Cole vs. Kushida

* Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano

* Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae