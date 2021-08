Cameron Grimes Wins Million Dollar Title at WWE NXT Takeover 36

Cameron Grimes has laid claim to the legacy of Ted DiBiase, capturing the Million Dollar Title at NXT Takeover 36. Grimes defeated LA Knight to win the title, hitting him with the Cave In after Knight tried to use the title as a weapon but was countered by DiBiase.

Grimes’ win marks his first title win within WWE and ends Knight’s reign at 70 days, having defeated Grimes for the reinstated title at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

