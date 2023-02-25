Cameron Grimes Works Dark Match Before WWE Smackdown

Cameron Grimes returned to action before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, working a pre-show dark match. The WWE NXT star, who has been out of action since November when he lost to Joe Gacy, worked the pre-show match by facing off with Ashante Thee Adonis.

No word yet on the result of the match. It was reported yesterday that Grimes is headed to the main roster and the company is waiting for the right idea to use him in, though that is not yet confirmed.