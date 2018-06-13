WWE News: You Can Vote For Total Divas To Win A Teen Choice Award, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

– WWE announced today that you can help Total Divas win a Teen Choice Award. Here are the details…

Total Divas nominated for Choice Reality TV Show at the Teen Choice Awards: WWE Universe, help Total Divas win a 2018 Teen Choice Award! The adventures of Nikki and Brie Bella, Maryse, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Lana, Natalya, Naomi and Carmella are up for Choice Reality TV Show at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, and you can help put the Total Divas over the top. Voting for the category begins today and ends next Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Vote for Total Divas here or via Twitter in a post using #ChoiceRealityTVShow and @TotalDivas.

