Venue Says Kenny Omega Will Appear At Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega will be at next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, according to the show’s venue. The Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg announced on Tuesday that Omega, who has been out of action since being hospitalized with diverticulitis back in December, will be appearing at the May 1st episode.

There is no indication as to whether Omega will be appearing on camera, nor is there an announced timeframe yet for his in-ring return.