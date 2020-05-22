Canadian Wrestlers Still Trapped In Canada For At Least Another Month

As we previously reported, Canadian wrestlers like AEW’s Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, as well as WWE’s Robert Roode and the Singh brothers, are all trapped in the country due to the current laws preventing nonessential travel between US and Canada. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the borders will be closed for at least another month.

As noted, this won’t apply to Brock Lesnar, who still performed for WWE somehow while the borders were closed, even though he also lives in Canada. The North, the tag team champions in Impact Wrestling, have been taking advantage by sending in filmed ‘title defenses’ to the show.