wrestling / News
Canadian Wrestlers Still Trapped In Canada For At Least Another Month
May 22, 2020 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Canadian wrestlers like AEW’s Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, as well as WWE’s Robert Roode and the Singh brothers, are all trapped in the country due to the current laws preventing nonessential travel between US and Canada. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the borders will be closed for at least another month.
As noted, this won’t apply to Brock Lesnar, who still performed for WWE somehow while the borders were closed, even though he also lives in Canada. The North, the tag team champions in Impact Wrestling, have been taking advantage by sending in filmed ‘title defenses’ to the show.
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Bella Explains Breakup With John Cena, She Didn’t Want to Force Him to Become a Father, Says a Cena Sex Story Got Taken Out of Her Book
- Bully Ray Discusses Meeting With Vince McMahon About Bringing Bully Ray Character to WWE, Reveals Why Vince Didn’t Want to Use It
- Tyson Kidd Tried To Get Cleared For a Royal Rumble Appearance In The Past
- Updates On Britt Baker, Rey Fenix and Matt Jackson After AEW Dynamite