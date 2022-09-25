wrestling / News
CanAm Wrestling Results 09.21.2022: Tag Team Championships & More
September 24, 2022 | Posted by
CanAm Wrestling held the Slammed TV tapings on September 21 in Calgary, Alberta. You can get the complete results (courtesy of Shaun Martens) below.
*Mark Billington def. Davey Dysaster
*Chris Kastles def. Daniel Mayhem
*Rayna Cruz def. EV
*”Mr. Beefy Goodness” Vance Nevada def. “Hard” Tyler Knox
*Thomas Billington def. Rhino Reynolds
*CanAm Wrestling Tag Team Championships: The Brand (“Headline” Shaun Martens & “Big Business” Sydney Steele) def. Travis Cole & The Cheetahbear
