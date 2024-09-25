wrestling / News

Candice LeRae Advances In WWE Speed Championship Tournament

September 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed Women's Championship Tournament Image Credit: WWE

The women’s WWE Speed Championship tournament continued today as Candice LeRae advanced to the semifinals. She defeated Piper Niven in the final quarterfinal bout and will now move on to face Kairi Sane. The winner of that will face the winner of IYO SKY vs. Naomi in the finals.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Speed, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading