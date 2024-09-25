wrestling / News
Candice LeRae Advances In WWE Speed Championship Tournament
The women’s WWE Speed Championship tournament continued today as Candice LeRae advanced to the semifinals. She defeated Piper Niven in the final quarterfinal bout and will now move on to face Kairi Sane. The winner of that will face the winner of IYO SKY vs. Naomi in the finals.
