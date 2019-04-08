wrestling / News
Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane Rumored For Main Roster
April 8, 2019 | Posted by
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that both Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane have been discussed as among officials as two names that could be moved from NXT to the main roster. He added that nothing is ‘definite’ at this point. Both women were involved in the women’s battle royal at Wrestlemania last night and previously made main roster appearances at the Royal Rumble.
