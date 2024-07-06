Candice LeRae Comments on DIY WWE Tag Team Title Victory

– As noted, DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) beat A-Town Down Under to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships last night’ on WWE SmackDown. Gargano’s wife, WWE Superstar Candice LeRae, shared a photo on Instagram of Gargano putting the WWE Tag Team title belt on their son, Quill.

Candice LeRae wrote in the caption, “We dreamed our whole lives of moments like last night. But this was THE moment. Dream impossible dreams, Quill.” You can view that photo below.