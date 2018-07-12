Candice LeRae Discusses Her Issues With Shayna Baszler & The Importance of Proving Herself

Candice LeRae recently spoke with WWE.com to discuss her beef with Shayna Baszler, her marriage to Johnny Gargano, and more…

On Becoming a WWE Star: My childhood dream was to be a WWE Superstar. Now that I am living that dream, I am discovering there is a whole new world of opportunity here in NXT. I have pushed myself to do things in the ring and in the gym that I used to be afraid to do or was uncomfortable with. I want to seize every opportunity NXT has to offer me, and when I do, I want to be ready for them. Being here has sparked something special in me to push me to the next level.

On Her Issues With Shayna Baszler: I haven’t forgotten that match against Shayna in the Mae Young Classic. More importantly, I haven’t forgotten about how disrespectful Shayna was toward me and my husband after the match. Earning an NXT Women’s Championship opportunity is a reward, but to face Shayna, knowing that I could potentially be the one to dethrone her? it would be the cherry and sprinkles on top!

On Her Marriage to Johnny Gargano: A massive positive is that we can travel together! There were times before I got here where I would be wrestling in Japan or the United Kingdom for weeks at a time. Trying to talk to each other when I was basically a day into the future was challenging. I half joke with him that my biggest challenge is trying to keep up with him. He’s just so talented. It puts this added pressure on me because I don’t want to be an embarrassment to Johnny. Plus, my husband worked so hard for his name, and I absolutely refuse to ride his coattails. I know I have a challenge in proving to the fans and my peers that I belong here too. I want to make a name for myself here in NXT because of my own work and not because of who my husband is.

On The Importance of Proving Herself: It’s become bigger than not disappointing the 6-year-old girl inside of me. I have four nieces, and it is extremely important to me to be a good example for them. That isn’t limited to just making good life choices, but to also teaching them the importance of dreams. When I started to believe in myself and worked harder than ever before, I achieved my dream. I don’t ever want my nieces to doubt themselves. I never want them to think they can’t live their dreams. This quest for the NXT Women’s Championship is an absolute fairytale for me, and I will stop at nothing until I have my happily ever after.